HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

HENKY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HENKEL AG & CO/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

OTCMKTS:HENKY traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.65. The company had a trading volume of 25,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,255. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.50. HENKEL AG & CO/S has a one year low of $21.03 and a one year high of $24.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.72.

HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. HENKEL AG & CO/S had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HENKEL AG & CO/S will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

HENKEL AG & CO/S Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

