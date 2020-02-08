Henderson Eurotrust (LON:HNE) Trading Down 0.6%

Henderson Eurotrust PLC (LON:HNE)’s share price traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,235 ($16.25) and last traded at GBX 1,247.50 ($16.41), 12,653 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 30% from the average session volume of 17,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,255 ($16.51).

The company has a market cap of $263.76 million and a PE ratio of 16.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,188.05 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,162.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

In other Henderson Eurotrust news, insider Ekaterina (Katya) Thomson acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,177 ($15.48) per share, with a total value of £23,540 ($30,965.54).

Henderson EuroTrust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company invests predominantly in large and medium-sized companies, which are perceived to be undervalued in view of their growth prospects or on account of significant changes in management or structure. The Company aims to achieve a total return from a portfolio of European investments.

