Hendershot Investments Inc. Has $3.35 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,825 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 4,977 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 20,885 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 13,931 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,919 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 27,336 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $47.97 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.40 and a 12-month high of $58.26. The company has a market capitalization of $206.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The firm had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.78.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 208,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total value of $9,328,405.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 39,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $1,765,713.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 137,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,177,013.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 388,864 shares of company stock valued at $17,474,321 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

