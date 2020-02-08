HeartBout (HB) Price Hits $0.0024 on Major Exchanges

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. One HeartBout token can currently be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Livecoin. During the last week, HeartBout has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar. HeartBout has a market capitalization of $129,978.00 and $11,693.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HeartBout alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002843 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $340.50 or 0.03469875 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010194 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00223296 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00033743 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00131551 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About HeartBout

HeartBout was first traded on March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,195,267 tokens. The official website for HeartBout is heartbout.com . HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling HeartBout

HeartBout can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeartBout should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HeartBout using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HeartBout Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HeartBout and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.