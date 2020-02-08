Head-To-Head Review: BBX Capital (OTCMKTS:BBXTB) & Community First Bancshares (OTCMKTS:CFBI)

BBX Capital (OTCMKTS:BBXTB) and Community First Bancshares (NASDAQ:CFBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

BBX Capital has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Community First Bancshares has a beta of 0.04, indicating that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for BBX Capital and Community First Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BBX Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Community First Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares BBX Capital and Community First Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BBX Capital 2.42% 4.36% 1.58% Community First Bancshares 1.14% 0.24% 0.06%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.8% of Community First Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 88.2% of BBX Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Community First Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BBX Capital and Community First Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BBX Capital $961.79 million 0.41 $35.10 million N/A N/A Community First Bancshares $16.20 million 5.45 $440,000.00 N/A N/A

BBX Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Community First Bancshares.

Summary

BBX Capital beats Community First Bancshares on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BBX Capital

BBX Capital Corporation, formerly known as BFC Financial Corporation, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments and acquisitions of middle market companies. The firm also invests in mergers and acquisition, add-on acquisitions, divestiture, taking public companies private and private companies public, leveraged buyout, partnership, recapitalization, and restructuring. It typically does not invest in industries or companies whose ultimate returns are event driven. The firm seeks to invest across a broad range of industries ranging from service to manufacturing businesses. The firm prefers to acquire controlling interests in its portfolio companies and can also consider minority investments. BFC Financial Corporation was founded in 1980 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About Community First Bancshares

Community First Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Newton Federal Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit accounts, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides one-to four-family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and land loans, indirect automobile loans, and consumer loans, as well as multi-family residential real estate loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, the company invests in securities; and offers money transfer and other banking services. It operates through its main and branch office in Covington, Georgia; and loan production offices in Watkinsville and Braselton, Georgia. The company was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Covington, Georgia. Community First Bancshares, Inc. is a subsidiary of Community First Bancshares, MHC.

