HCP (NYSE:HCP) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $34.74

HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $34.74 and traded as high as $36.50. HCP shares last traded at $36.29, with a volume of 2,175,668 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HCP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. HCP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.78.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.79. The company has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.
HCP Company Profile (NYSE:HCP)
HCP, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. HCP owns a large-scale portfolio primarily diversified across life science, medical office and senior housing. Recognized as a global leader in sustainability, HCP has been a publicly-traded company since 1985 and was the first healthcare REIT selected to the S&P 500 index.
