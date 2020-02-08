Hastings Group (LON:HSTG) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hastings Group (LON:HSTG) to an overweight rating in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has GBX 220 ($2.89) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 180 ($2.37).

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HSTG. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Hastings Group from GBX 214 ($2.82) to GBX 203 ($2.67) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Hastings Group from GBX 225 ($2.96) to GBX 205 ($2.70) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Hastings Group from GBX 185 ($2.43) to GBX 180 ($2.37) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 20th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Hastings Group in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Hastings Group from GBX 165 ($2.17) to GBX 155 ($2.04) and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 198.46 ($2.61).

Hastings Group stock traded up GBX 0.90 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 185 ($2.43). 1,067,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,190,000. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 180.98 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 185.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.13, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.76. Hastings Group has a 52-week low of GBX 167.30 ($2.20) and a 52-week high of GBX 234.60 ($3.09).

Hastings Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, underwrites general insurance products in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the underwriting and brokerage of car, van, bike, and home insurance under various brands, including Hastings Direct, Hastings PREMIER, Hastings ESSENTIAL, Hastings Direct SmartMiles, InsurePink, and People's Choice.

