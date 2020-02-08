Harte Hanks Inc (NYSE:HHS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Harte Hanks Inc (NYSE:HHS) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price target of $11.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.11) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Harte Hanks an industry rank of 91 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Harte Hanks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th.

Shares of HHS remained flat at $$3.55 during mid-day trading on Monday. 1,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,501. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.20. The firm has a market cap of $22.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.05. Harte Hanks has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $4.46.

Harte Hanks (NYSE:HHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $51.41 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Harte Hanks will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Harte Hanks by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 65,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Harte Hanks by 170.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 146,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 92,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Harte Hanks by 1.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Harte Hanks Company Profile

Harte Hanks, Inc provides various multi-channel marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company provides agency services, such as customer engagement solutions in direct and digital communications for consumer and business-to-business markets; digital services, including search engine management, display, digital analytics, Website development and design, digital strategy, social media, email, e-commerce, and interactive relationship management services; and database marketing and business-to-business lead generation solutions that offer insight and analytics, customer data integration, and marketing communications tools.

