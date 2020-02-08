Harmony Achieves Market Capitalization of $23.98 Million (ONE)

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. Harmony has a total market capitalization of $23.98 million and approximately $15.33 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harmony token can currently be purchased for about $0.0064 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges including Binance and Binance DEX. Over the last week, Harmony has traded 23.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00039118 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $583.80 or 0.05943481 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded up 122.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005054 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00024277 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00128990 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00038860 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Harmony Token Profile

Harmony (ONE) is a token. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 12,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,755,259,652 tokens. The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one . The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . Harmony’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Harmony

Harmony can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and Binance DEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harmony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Harmony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

