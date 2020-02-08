Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HLIT. BidaskClub downgraded Harmonic from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harmonic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.00.

NASDAQ:HLIT traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.78. The stock had a trading volume of 641,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,337. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.69. Harmonic has a 52 week low of $5.01 and a 52 week high of $8.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $636.02 million, a PE ratio of -84.75, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.96.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $122.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.07 million. Harmonic had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Harmonic will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 28,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $228,697.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 142,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,771.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $247,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 178,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,324.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 295,561 shares of company stock worth $2,418,947. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Harmonic during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Harmonic during the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Harmonic by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 25,957 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Harmonic during the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Harmonic during the 3rd quarter valued at $199,000. Institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

