HANNOVER RUECK/S (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

HANNOVER RUECK/S (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $113.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.76% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Hannover Rueckversicherung AG provides reinsurance services. The Company’s operations are divided into four segments: property and casualty reinsurance, life and health reinsurance, financial reinsurance and specialty insurance. Hannover, through its subsidiaries, transacts all lines of non-life and life/health reinsurance. It offers non-life reinsurance products, including specialty lines comprising aviation and space; credit, surety, and political risks; marine, including offshore energy; and structured reinsurance products, which include insurance-linked securities. Hannover Rueckversicherung AG is based in Hannover, Germany. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut HANNOVER RUECK/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

OTCMKTS HVRRY traded up $0.58 on Friday, reaching $101.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,501. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. HANNOVER RUECK/S has a 12-month low of $70.77 and a 12-month high of $102.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.86.

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

