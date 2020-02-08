HANA TRUS/PAR NVTG FPD 0.05 (LON:HANA) Shares Down 0.8%

HANA TRUS/PAR NVTG FPD 0.05 (LON:HANA)’s share price was down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 190.66 ($2.51) and last traded at GBX 190.50 ($2.51), approximately 2,000 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 6,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 192 ($2.53).

The stock has a market cap of $152.40 million and a P/E ratio of 12.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 184.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 356.98.

In related news, insider William Salomon bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.50) per share, with a total value of £47,500 ($62,483.56).

Hansa Trust PLC is an investment trust company. The objective of the Company is to achieve growth of shareholder value, from a concentrated, long-term, non-index correlated portfolio of unusual investments, which would not normally be available for investment to individual investors. It invests in a portfolio of quoted and unquoted special situations.

