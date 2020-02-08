Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,112,293 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 21,450 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of Halliburton worth $27,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HAL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 8.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,046,975 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,456,428,000 after buying an additional 4,911,686 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,676,516 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $785,602,000 after buying an additional 586,353 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 9.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,855,405 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $110,169,000 after buying an additional 488,477 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,764,529 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $92,118,000 after buying an additional 18,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 5.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,246,375 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $61,194,000 after purchasing an additional 171,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

HAL opened at $21.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.03, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.66 and its 200 day moving average is $21.16. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $16.97 and a 12-month high of $32.71.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bernstein Bank started coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.90 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.90 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.44.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

