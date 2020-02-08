H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) Given Hold Rating at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reiterated their hold rating on shares of H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of H & R Block in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a hold rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of H & R Block from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of H & R Block from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of H & R Block in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.60.

Get H & R Block alerts:

HRB traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.31. 2,276,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,568,652. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.62 and its 200 day moving average is $24.60. H & R Block has a 52 week low of $21.98 and a 52 week high of $29.62.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $161.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.90 million. H & R Block had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 332.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.83) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that H & R Block will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HRB. Unigestion Holding SA lifted its stake in shares of H & R Block by 130.7% in the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 3,405,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,344 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of H & R Block by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,013,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,660 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of H & R Block by 2,587.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,297,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,700 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of H & R Block by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,384,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,314,000 after purchasing an additional 366,132 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of H & R Block by 306.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 459,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,665,000 after purchasing an additional 346,570 shares during the period.

H & R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for H & R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H & R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.