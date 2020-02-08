GWM Advisors LLC Purchases 4,010 Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) by 98.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,010 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PPA. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,431,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $873,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter valued at $757,000. Professional Planning bought a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $757,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter valued at $617,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PPA opened at $73.09 on Friday. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $56.72 and a 1-year high of $73.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.35.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

