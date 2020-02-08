GWM Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

GWM Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DAL. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DAL shares. ValuEngine cut Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Argus raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.94.

NYSE:DAL opened at $57.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.90 and its 200 day moving average is $57.65. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.22 and a fifty-two week high of $63.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.02%.

In other Delta Air Lines news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 30,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.55, for a total value of $1,740,081.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 323,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,643,610.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael P. Huerta acquired 1,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.38 per share, for a total transaction of $58,814.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,825 shares in the company, valued at $563,758.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

See Also: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.