GWM Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

GWM Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 33.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,803 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,060,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,433,794,000 after buying an additional 193,806 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,827,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $570,116,000 after buying an additional 266,080 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 115.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,268,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $353,077,000 after buying an additional 1,217,613 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,202,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,786,000 after buying an additional 160,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,537,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,272,000 after buying an additional 60,921 shares during the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Simon Property Group to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $198.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.83.

NYSE SPG opened at $141.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.59. Simon Property Group Inc has a 52 week low of $130.01 and a 52 week high of $186.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.96.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($1.29). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 65.24%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.23 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.77%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

