GWM Advisors LLC Buys 79 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 47,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,277,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 842.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,999,000 after acquiring an additional 47,034 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 5.9% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 315,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,925,000 after acquiring an additional 17,608 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

KSU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities raised their price target on Kansas City Southern from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Kansas City Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $158.00 price target on Kansas City Southern and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Kansas City Southern from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.71.

In other Kansas City Southern news, insider Delano Jose Guillermo Zozaya sold 13,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total transaction of $2,250,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,605,247.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $832,535.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,660,176.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 38,478 shares of company stock valued at $6,091,273 over the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE KSU opened at $171.86 on Friday. Kansas City Southern has a one year low of $101.11 and a one year high of $175.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $161.37 and a 200 day moving average of $142.55. The company has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.01). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $729.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Kansas City Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 23.19%.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

