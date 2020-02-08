GWM Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 48.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in FirstEnergy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 236,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in FirstEnergy by 20.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 12,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in FirstEnergy by 7.9% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its position in FirstEnergy by 4.9% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 691,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,375,000 after acquiring an additional 32,258 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in FirstEnergy by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. 88.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FE shares. Bank of America downgraded FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on FirstEnergy from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Mizuho upgraded FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

Shares of FE opened at $51.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.36. The stock has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.20. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $38.64 and a 12 month high of $52.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 10.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

