Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Invests $75,000 in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 56 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $77,970,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealt LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $2,690,000. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 329 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,837,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. 33.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Alphabet from $1,735.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 20th. Mizuho raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,591.10.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $3.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,479.23. 1,169,723 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,774,434. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,416.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,286.83. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,025.00 and a 1 year high of $1,503.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The company has a market cap of $1,018.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 54.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David C. Drummond sold 28,429 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,358.81, for a total value of $38,629,609.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 800 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,048. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David C. Drummond sold 56,860 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,289.62, for a total value of $73,327,793.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,072,333.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,900,843 shares of company stock worth $316,798,003 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

