GrowGeneration (OTCMKTS:GRWG) Shares Up 6.1%

GrowGeneration Corp (OTCMKTS:GRWG)’s stock price shot up 6.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.31 and last traded at $5.24, 443,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 44% from the average session volume of 308,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.94.

GRWG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (up previously from $6.50) on shares of GrowGeneration in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of GrowGeneration in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of GrowGeneration in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, GrowGeneration presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.95.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $218.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.33 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.47.

GrowGeneration (OTCMKTS:GRWG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $21.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.08 million. GrowGeneration had a positive return on equity of 5.23% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. As a group, analysts predict that GrowGeneration Corp will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sean Stiefel acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.28 per share, with a total value of $107,000.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRWG. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Cibc Bank USA acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 1.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GrowGeneration Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GRWG)

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates retail hydroponic stores. It offers farming soil, hydroponic equipment, lighting, plant nutrients, and various other products. The company serves home growers of organic vegetables and fruits, do-it yourselfers, and growers in the cannabis related markets.

