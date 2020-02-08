Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Raised to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Griffon (NYSE:GFF) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Griffon from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Griffon from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.67.

Get Griffon alerts:

Griffon stock opened at $19.35 on Tuesday. Griffon has a 1-year low of $14.11 and a 1-year high of $25.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $920.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.15. Griffon had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $548.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.20 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Griffon will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

In other news, Director Kevin F. Sullivan bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.35 per share, for a total transaction of $96,750.00. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Griffon by 5.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,128,908 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,673,000 after purchasing an additional 54,703 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Griffon by 1.0% during the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 516,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,833,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Griffon by 25.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 393,363 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,656,000 after buying an additional 80,773 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Griffon during the second quarter worth about $3,375,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Griffon by 23.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,974,000 after buying an additional 32,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

About Griffon

Griffon Corp. is a management and holding company, which engages in the direction and assistance to its subsidiaries. It operates through the Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics segments. The Home and Building Products segment consists of two companies, which manufactures branded consumer and professional tools, landscaping products, and outdoor lifestyle solutions; and sells residential,and commercial garage doors.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.