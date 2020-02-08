Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,387,559 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 158% from the previous session’s volume of 537,422 shares.The stock last traded at $26.32 and had previously closed at $25.36.

GBX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut Greenbrier Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Greenbrier Companies from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Greenbrier Companies from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $826.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.15.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.13). Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $769.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Greenbrier Companies Inc will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 28th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 27th. This is a boost from Greenbrier Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.63%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 553,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,956,000 after purchasing an additional 50,350 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 6,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 150.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 10,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

