Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at ValuEngine

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Green Dot to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.92.

Shares of NYSE:GDOT traded down $0.60 on Friday, reaching $34.55. 672,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,537,868. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Green Dot has a 1-year low of $21.97 and a 1-year high of $76.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.26 and a 200-day moving average of $28.44.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.32. Green Dot had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $240.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Green Dot will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDOT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Green Dot by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,140,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,294,000 after purchasing an additional 370,866 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new position in Green Dot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,745,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in Green Dot in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,417,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Green Dot by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 420,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,790,000 after purchasing an additional 155,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Green Dot by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 650,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,145,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

