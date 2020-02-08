Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS GWLIF traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $26.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181. Great-West Lifeco has a 12-month low of $20.66 and a 12-month high of $26.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.88 and a 200-day moving average of $23.89.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in life and health insurance, asset management, investment and retirement savings, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, direct marketing, health, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

