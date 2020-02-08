Great-West Lifeco Inc (TSE:GWO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc (TSE:GWO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$33.67.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GWO shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$37.00 target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a report on Friday. CIBC boosted their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$32.50 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. CSFB set a C$37.00 price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

Shares of TSE:GWO traded up C$0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching C$35.12. 761,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,370. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$33.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$31.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion and a PE ratio of 13.20. The company has a quick ratio of 10.13, a current ratio of 12.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.11. Great-West Lifeco has a 52 week low of C$27.52 and a 52 week high of C$35.23.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in life and health insurance, asset management, investment and retirement savings, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, direct marketing, health, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

