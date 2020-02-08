GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.40-0.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.45.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GPRO. BidaskClub downgraded shares of GoPro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GoPro from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GoPro from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. TheStreet raised shares of GoPro from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of GoPro in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.45.

GPRO stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.03. The company had a trading volume of 8,781,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,412,951. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.29 and a 200 day moving average of $4.29. GoPro has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $7.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.09). GoPro had a positive return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $528.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. GoPro’s revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that GoPro will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other GoPro news, VP Eve T. Saltman sold 14,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total value of $65,423.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 120,388 shares in the company, valued at $536,930.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tyrone Ahmad-Taylor sold 7,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $28,725.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,255 shares in the company, valued at $57,447.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,377 shares of company stock worth $136,948. 22.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO7, a cloud-connected line of camera; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.

