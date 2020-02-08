GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of GoPro in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.45.

Get GoPro alerts:

GPRO opened at $4.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $616.79 million, a PE ratio of -36.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.29. GoPro has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $7.64.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $528.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.94 million. GoPro had a positive return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The business’s revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GoPro will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Tyrone Ahmad-Taylor sold 7,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total transaction of $31,857.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,383 shares in the company, valued at $95,582.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eve T. Saltman sold 14,669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total value of $65,423.74. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 120,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,930.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,377 shares of company stock valued at $136,948. 22.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPRO. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in GoPro by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 6,904 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in GoPro by 2,404.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 27,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 26,517 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in GoPro by 28.3% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 32,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 7,127 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in GoPro during the fourth quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in GoPro by 204.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 30,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.32% of the company’s stock.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO7, a cloud-connected line of camera; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.