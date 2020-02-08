GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. GoPro had a positive return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $528.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. GoPro updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.40-0.50 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ GPRO traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,781,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,412,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.33. GoPro has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $7.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.29. The company has a market cap of $616.79 million, a P/E ratio of -36.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.77.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine cut GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. BidaskClub cut GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of GoPro in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded GoPro from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.45.

In other news, VP Eve T. Saltman sold 14,669 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total value of $65,423.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 120,388 shares in the company, valued at $536,930.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Tyrone Ahmad-Taylor sold 7,127 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total transaction of $31,857.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,582.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,377 shares of company stock valued at $136,948. 22.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO7, a cloud-connected line of camera; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.

