GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. GoPro had a positive return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $528.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. GoPro updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to 0.40-0.50 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ GPRO traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,781,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,412,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.33. GoPro has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $7.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.29. The company has a market cap of $616.79 million, a P/E ratio of -36.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.77.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine cut GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. BidaskClub cut GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of GoPro in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded GoPro from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.45.
GoPro Company Profile
GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO7, a cloud-connected line of camera; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.
