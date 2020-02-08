Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Analysts expect Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) to post $0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Golub Capital BDC’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.33. Golub Capital BDC posted earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC will report full-year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.34. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Golub Capital BDC.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $48.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.23 million. Golub Capital BDC had a negative net margin of 10.78% and a positive return on equity of 6.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GBDC shares. TheStreet cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Golub Capital BDC has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

In other news, major shareholder Ohio Strs acquired 403,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $7,093,609.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,870,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,312,950.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 82,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 12,332 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at $275,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at $183,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,382 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 8,488 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 650,876 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares during the period. 32.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GBDC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.41. 968,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -184.10, a P/E/G ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.26. Golub Capital BDC has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $19.14.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

