Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) to Buy

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $84.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $52.00.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CCOI. Citigroup raised shares of Cogent Communications from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Cogent Communications from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cogent Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.57.

Shares of Cogent Communications stock traded up $1.11 on Thursday, reaching $75.84. 271,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,157. Cogent Communications has a 1-year low of $48.04 and a 1-year high of $75.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 92.49, a PEG ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.60.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $136.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.50 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 6.91% and a negative return on equity of 21.84%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cogent Communications news, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total value of $134,840.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,005,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.74, for a total transaction of $308,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,861,837. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,524 shares of company stock worth $1,285,332. 10.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCOI. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 41.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Cogent Communications by 414.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,141,000 after purchasing an additional 191,946 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Cogent Communications by 6.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cogent Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $14,995,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cogent Communications by 20.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

