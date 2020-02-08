Goldman Sachs Group Increases Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Price Target to $46.00

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) had its price target increased by Goldman Sachs Group from $33.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

INSM has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Insmed in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Insmed from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded Insmed from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insmed from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.25.

Shares of NASDAQ INSM traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.92. 1,350,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,585,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 6.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 3.12. Insmed has a twelve month low of $15.33 and a twelve month high of $34.94.

In other news, CAO John Goll sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. Insiders own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insmed by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,401,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $320,028,000 after acquiring an additional 659,239 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Insmed by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 25,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,645 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Insmed by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 546,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,053,000 after acquiring an additional 11,348 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insmed during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Insmed by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

