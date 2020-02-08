Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Renishaw (LON:RSW) Price Target to GBX 3,500

Renishaw (LON:RSW) had its target price upped by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 3,400 ($44.73) to GBX 3,500 ($46.04) in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reissued a sell rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($42.09) price target (down previously from GBX 3,490 ($45.91)) on shares of Renishaw in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Peel Hunt reissued a reduce rating on shares of Renishaw in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Peel Hunt reissued a reduce rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.41) price target on shares of Renishaw in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Renishaw to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,850 ($37.49) to GBX 4,500 ($59.19) in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Renishaw in a report on Monday, January 20th. They set an underweight rating and a GBX 2,940 ($38.67) price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of GBX 3,531.67 ($46.46).

LON RSW opened at GBX 4,006 ($52.70) on Tuesday. Renishaw has a 1-year low of GBX 2,830.67 ($37.24) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,724 ($62.14). The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,871.76 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,756.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

Renishaw (LON:RSW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported GBX 15.10 ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 33.90 ($0.45) by GBX (18.80) (($0.25)).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Renishaw’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.47%.

About Renishaw

Renishaw plc, a metrology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers metrology products, including additive manufacturing systems, co-ordinate measuring machine products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance testing products, gauging systems, fixtures, and position encoders.

