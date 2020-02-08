Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) Stock Price Down 9.6%

Shares of Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) fell 9.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.23 and last traded at $7.32, 7,761,129 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 94% from the average session volume of 3,994,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.10.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GLUU. Stephens downgraded shares of Glu Mobile from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Glu Mobile from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Glu Mobile in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Glu Mobile from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.56.

Get Glu Mobile alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $940.32 million, a P/E ratio of 122.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $108.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.64 million. Glu Mobile had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 5.76%. Glu Mobile’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts predict that Glu Mobile Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Eric R. Ludwig sold 68,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $444,854.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $815,924.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Eric R. Ludwig sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,938 shares in the company, valued at $448,143.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,500 shares of company stock worth $584,850 over the last quarter. 6.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLUU. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in Glu Mobile in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,010,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Glu Mobile in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,810,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Glu Mobile by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,591,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,727,000 after buying an additional 948,214 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Glu Mobile by 4,811.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 925,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after buying an additional 907,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raging Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Glu Mobile in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,562,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

About Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU)

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Glu Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glu Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.