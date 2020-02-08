Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) Price Target Raised to $8.00 at Piper Sandler

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $6.50 to $8.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Glu Mobile from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised Glu Mobile from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Glu Mobile from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stephens downgraded Glu Mobile from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wedbush restated a buy rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Glu Mobile in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.56.

Glu Mobile stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.32. 7,761,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,994,451. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.64. The company has a market cap of $940.32 million, a PE ratio of 122.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Glu Mobile has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $11.75.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $108.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.64 million. Glu Mobile had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 2.16%. Glu Mobile’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Glu Mobile will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Glu Mobile news, CFO Eric R. Ludwig sold 68,334 shares of Glu Mobile stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $444,854.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $815,924.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric R. Ludwig sold 20,000 shares of Glu Mobile stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,938 shares in the company, valued at $448,143.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,500 shares of company stock worth $584,850 over the last 90 days. 6.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

