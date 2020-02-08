GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

GSK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. New Street Research upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Svb Leerink started coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised GlaxoSmithKline from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. GlaxoSmithKline has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.33.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

GSK traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.95. The stock had a trading volume of 4,307,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,320,031. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.71. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1-year low of $38.43 and a 1-year high of $48.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.5994 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.15%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 475.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,184,315 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $384,575,000 after purchasing an additional 6,761,520 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 10.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,267,588 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $651,621,000 after buying an additional 1,412,368 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,000,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,372,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 126.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 531,393 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,680,000 after buying an additional 296,496 shares during the last quarter. 11.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.