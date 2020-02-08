GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a GBX 1,860 ($24.47) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 1,860 ($24.47). Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,650 ($21.70) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,900 ($24.99) price target on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Societe Generale raised their target price on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 2,200 ($28.94) to GBX 2,300 ($30.26) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. DZ Bank raised their target price on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,850 ($24.34) to GBX 2,000 ($26.31) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. GlaxoSmithKline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,877.53 ($24.70).

GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at GBX 1,700.20 ($22.37) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,800.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,724.69. The stock has a market cap of $84.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12-month low of GBX 1,458 ($19.18) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,851.15 ($24.35). The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.00.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, insider Judy Lewent purchased 788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,344 ($30.83) per share, with a total value of £18,470.72 ($24,297.18). In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 810 shares of company stock worth $1,885,609.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

