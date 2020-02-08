GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Receives “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank restated their hold rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,650 ($21.70) target price on the stock.

GSK has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 1,950 ($25.65) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Societe Generale increased their price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 2,200 ($28.94) to GBX 2,300 ($30.26) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays reissued an underweight rating and issued a GBX 1,650 ($21.70) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,877.53 ($24.70).

LON:GSK traded up GBX 5.40 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,700.20 ($22.37). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,173,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,120,000. GlaxoSmithKline has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,458 ($19.18) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,851.15 ($24.35). The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.00. The company has a market capitalization of $84.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,800.04 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,724.69.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 23 ($0.30) per share. This represents a yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous dividend of $19.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.01%.

In other news, insider Judy Lewent acquired 788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,344 ($30.83) per share, with a total value of £18,470.72 ($24,297.18). Insiders have acquired 810 shares of company stock worth $1,885,609 over the last ninety days.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

