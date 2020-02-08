Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Lifted to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $81.00 target price on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer upgraded Gilead Sciences from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Guggenheim downgraded Gilead Sciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded Gilead Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.79.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.87. 27,118,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,799,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market cap of $86.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.21. Gilead Sciences has a 52 week low of $60.89 and a 52 week high of $71.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.89.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 23.99%. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 41.04%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 15,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $1,002,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,143,478.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 10,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total value of $649,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,624.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,850 shares of company stock valued at $2,230,552. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 922.2% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

