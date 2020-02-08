Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.00-6.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.02. The company issued revenue guidance of 21.8-22.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $22.54 billion.Gilead Sciences also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 6.05-6.45 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on GILD. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird set a $76.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho set a $81.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $81.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.79.

Shares of GILD stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,289,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,364,265. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.95 and a 200 day moving average of $64.89. The stock has a market cap of $87.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Gilead Sciences has a 12-month low of $60.89 and a 12-month high of $71.19.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 41.04%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total value of $649,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,624.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $1,002,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,064 shares in the company, valued at $2,143,478.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,850 shares of company stock worth $2,230,552 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

