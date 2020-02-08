Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Cut to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Raymond James currently has $80.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $81.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on GILD. BidaskClub raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co set a $81.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a hold rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.79.

Shares of GILD traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.87. 27,118,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,799,159. Gilead Sciences has a 52 week low of $60.89 and a 52 week high of $71.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.89. The firm has a market cap of $86.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 23.99%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.04%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total value of $388,043.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,964 shares in the company, valued at $1,510,342.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total transaction of $649,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,624.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,850 shares of company stock worth $2,230,552 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 922.2% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

