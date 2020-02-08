Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Given New C$29.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$27.50 to C$29.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on GEI. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Gibson Energy from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. TD Securities increased their target price on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$25.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. CSFB increased their target price on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, CIBC lowered Gibson Energy from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gibson Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$27.73.

Shares of GEI stock traded up C$0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$27.14. The company had a trading volume of 570,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.07. Gibson Energy has a twelve month low of C$19.42 and a twelve month high of C$27.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$27.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$24.61.

Gibson Energy Inc engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Wholesale segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, injection stations, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

