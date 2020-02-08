Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Receives $3.42 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.42.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Geron in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Geron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Geron from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th.

Get Geron alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GERN. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Geron by 216.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 337,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 230,863 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Geron by 1,209.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 249,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 230,247 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Geron in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Geron by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,644,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,599,000 after purchasing an additional 141,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Geron by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 354,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 134,245 shares during the last quarter. 29.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GERN stock remained flat at $$1.33 during trading on Wednesday. 775,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,111,854. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.37 and its 200-day moving average is $1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $265.70 million, a P/E ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 2.31. Geron has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $2.14.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. Geron had a negative net margin of 7,044.88% and a negative return on equity of 29.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Geron will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Geron

Geron Corporation, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. The company supports the clinical stage development of imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor for the treatment of hematologic myeloid malignancies.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.