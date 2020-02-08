GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on GPRK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GeoPark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Itau Unibanco began coverage on GeoPark in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on GeoPark in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of NYSE:GPRK opened at $18.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. GeoPark has a 52 week low of $14.01 and a 52 week high of $22.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.82.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. GeoPark had a return on equity of 67.17% and a net margin of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $151.20 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in GeoPark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GeoPark during the second quarter worth about $255,000. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of GeoPark by 8.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 62,038 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,757 shares during the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GeoPark by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 22,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 9,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GeoPark in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors own 32.68% of the company’s stock.

About GeoPark

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Peru, Argentina, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2017, the company had working and/or economic interests in 24 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

