Genworth MI Canada (TSE:MIC) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Market Perform”

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Genworth MI Canada (TSE:MIC) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has C$61.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$62.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MIC. CIBC cut their price objective on Genworth MI Canada from C$57.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut Genworth MI Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$60.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Genworth MI Canada from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Genworth MI Canada from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Genworth MI Canada from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Genworth MI Canada currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$59.33.

TSE:MIC traded down C$0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$58.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 769,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,924. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$58.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$53.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion and a PE ratio of 12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.57, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.32. Genworth MI Canada has a 52-week low of C$39.44 and a 52-week high of C$61.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Genworth MI Canada’s payout ratio is 44.94%.

In other Genworth MI Canada news, Senior Officer Robert John Piroli sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.39, for a total value of C$28,282.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 174 shares in the company, valued at C$9,463.86.

About Genworth MI Canada

Genworth MI Canada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a private residential mortgage insurer in Canada. It provides mortgage default insurance to residential mortgage homebuyers, lenders, brokers, and realtors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.

