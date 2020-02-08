Genpact (NYSE:G) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Genpact (NYSE:G) had its price target hoisted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Genpact from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Genpact from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.95.

G stock traded down $2.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.57. 3,014,259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 811,766. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Genpact has a 52 week low of $32.07 and a 52 week high of $45.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.83.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Genpact had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 21.40%. The business had revenue of $734.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Genpact will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Heather White sold 4,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $193,298.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Humphrey sold 12,916,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total transaction of $514,961,079.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,742.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in G. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in Genpact by 370.1% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Genpact by 4,455.6% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Genpact in the third quarter worth $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Genpact by 195.3% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Genpact by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

