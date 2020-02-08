General Motors (NYSE:GM) Stock Holdings Lowered by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 27.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,971 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,905 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in General Motors by 3.9% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,843 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in General Motors by 4.6% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 7,284 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Hammer Asset Management LLC grew its position in General Motors by 0.3% during the third quarter. Hammer Asset Management LLC now owns 96,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in General Motors by 1.1% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 32,740 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in General Motors by 10.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,143 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 76.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GM stock opened at $33.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $48.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.38. General Motors has a 12 month low of $32.97 and a 12 month high of $41.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.76.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.76 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 31.54%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GM shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.31.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

