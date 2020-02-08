Gems Market Cap Tops $360,187.00 (GEM)

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. In the last seven days, Gems has traded 58.2% higher against the US dollar. Gems has a market cap of $360,187.00 and approximately $4,566.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gems token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and Fatbtc.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.03 or 0.03020994 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010300 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00217689 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00032691 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00127088 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Gems

Gems ‘s genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,162,259,182 tokens. Gems ‘s official message board is blog.gems.org . Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg . The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol . The official website for Gems is gems.org

Buying and Selling Gems

Gems can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gems should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gems using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

