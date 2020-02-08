GCP Student Living (LON:DIGS) Coverage Initiated at Berenberg Bank

Investment analysts at Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of GCP Student Living (LON:DIGS) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a GBX 220 ($2.89) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.80% from the stock’s previous close.

GCP Student Living stock opened at GBX 206 ($2.71) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 195.89 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 178.47. The firm has a market cap of $937.34 million and a P/E ratio of 9.00. GCP Student Living has a 1-year low of GBX 1.56 ($0.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 203.10 ($2.67).

In other news, insider David Hunter bought 10,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 178 ($2.34) per share, for a total transaction of £18,841.30 ($24,784.66).

GCP Student Living plc was the first real estate investment trust in the UK to focus on student residential assets. The Company seeks to provide shareholders with attractive total returns in the longer term through the potential for modest capital appreciation and regular, sustainable, long-term dividends with RPI inflation-linked income characteristics.

