GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) Raises Dividend to $0.56 Per Share

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.561 per share by the shipping company on Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 43.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from GasLog Partners LP Unit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

GasLog Partners LP Unit has raised its dividend by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. GasLog Partners LP Unit has a payout ratio of 125.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect GasLog Partners LP Unit to earn $1.26 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 174.6%.

Shares of GLOP opened at $5.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.75 and a 200-day moving average of $17.35. GasLog Partners LP Unit has a one year low of $4.91 and a one year high of $23.38. The company has a market cap of $264.92 million, a PE ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The shipping company reported ($2.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($2.86). GasLog Partners LP Unit had a negative net margin of 12.13% and a positive return on equity of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $96.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that GasLog Partners LP Unit will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

GLOP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. B. Riley downgraded shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Citigroup downgraded shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Fearnley Fonds downgraded shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “reduce” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.21.

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 26, 2019, its fleet consists of 14 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 157,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Monaco.

